Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Holinko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen G. Holinko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen G. Holinko Obituary
Colleen G. Holinko

Neeses, NC formerly of Denville - Colleen G. Holinko, 73, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 20, 2019. Public Visitation will be held on Fri., Dec. 27th from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Funeral Service will take place on Sat., Dec. 28th at 10 am at Denville Community United Methodist Church, 190 Diamond Spring Road, Denville. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Memorial Donations are being accepted to the local Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 111 Littleton Road, Suite 221, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -