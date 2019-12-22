|
|
Colleen G. Holinko
Neeses, NC formerly of Denville - Colleen G. Holinko, 73, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 20, 2019. Public Visitation will be held on Fri., Dec. 27th from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Funeral Service will take place on Sat., Dec. 28th at 10 am at Denville Community United Methodist Church, 190 Diamond Spring Road, Denville. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Memorial Donations are being accepted to the local Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 111 Littleton Road, Suite 221, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019