Concetta E. Coleman
Kannapolis, NC - Concetta E. Coleman, 88, passed away on May 20, 2019 in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Concetta was born in Brooklyn, NY and spent her early years in Mt. Vernon, NY. She later resided in Boonton, NJ, Montville, NJ, South Carolina, Butler, NJ before finally settling in North Carolina.
Concetta was a hospice volunteer for 24 years. She also was a member of the Boonton Democratic Committee for many years. Concetta worked for Aetna Insurance in Parsippany as an Administrative Assistant. She retired from Jersey City Water Works.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 3-6 PM at Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will be private. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneral home.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Concetta's name to the , or to the Hospice of your choice.
Concetta was predeceased by her beloved son Steven. She is survived by her loving children Janet Conway (Robert), Bernadette Gray, John Coleman (Debra) and her daughter-in- law Sandy. Concetta is also survived by her cherished 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Published in Daily Record on May 24, 2019