Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Mausoleum
East Hanover, NJ
View Map
Parsippany - Mrs. Constance "Connie" A Maniscalco, 91, died on May 18, 2019 at the Morris View Nursing Home. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and lived most of her life in Parsippany, NJ.

She was predeceased by her husband Peter J Maniscalco of 65 years, in 2012. She is survived by her son Peter S (and Carla) Maniscalco of Succasunna, 4 grandchildren; Christina (and Jeremy) Weiner of Livingston, Amy (and Cody) Hybarger of Sparks, NV, Peter Maniscalco of Las Vegas, and Steven Maniscalco of Succasunna, 5 great grandchildren; Anna, Avery, Oliver, Grayden, and Hayden, her sister; Maria Menduni of Mt. Arlington, and brother John Neglia of PA.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876, 973-584-7264 (www.davishepplewhitefh.com) on Tuesday (May 21), from 5 - 8 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday (May 22), 2 pm, at the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum in East Hanover.
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019
