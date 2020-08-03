Constance Ann Rooney
Denville - (February 29, 1936 - July 22, 2020)
Constance Ann Rooney (Moroney) passed away on July 22, 2020 at Saint Clare's Hospital. She was 84 years old. Born on February 29, 1936 to Mary Gallagher and David F. Moroney, Connie grew up in Summit, NJ where she attended St. Theresa's Catholic School and graduated from Summit High School. She later studied at the Stafford Hall School of Business and Raritan Valley Community College. She was employed by STAVID Engineering, Lockheed Electronics, and the Daily Record. In 1956 she married Michael Costello and soon after moved to Opa-locka, Florida. There Connie worked for the Miami News and the couple established their own business, Padron's Pub. After Mike's passing in 1984, Connie continued to manage the business until the late 80's when she returned to New Jersey. Connie re-married in 1990 and she and second husband Patrick Rooney settled in Madison. Bowling, golfing, and traveling were a few of Connie's favorite pastimes. She especially enjoyed her visits with family on Arranmore Island in Ireland, her trip to Hawaii and her trip to Anthony, Texas where she participated in annual World-Wide Leap Year Festival. Always game for an outing, Connie loved get-togethers with her life-long friends from grade-school, her fellow members from the Red Hat Society, her former colleagues from the Daily Record, and most of all her family. Connie enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, her midday matinee movies with Charlotte and was also an avid Met's fan. She not only loved watching the season games but was also a regular at spring training games. Connie was predeceased by her parents Mary and David, siblings David, Richard "Dickie", Catherine Femminella, James, Rosemary, Theresa, Margaret, and Grace Roberts, first husband Michael Costello and second husband Patrick Rooney. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Kathleen Moroney and brother-in-law Steve Roberts as well as by her many nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at St. Theresa's Cemetery in Summit, NJ. Family and friends may wish to honor Connie's memory with a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
