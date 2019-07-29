|
Cornelia Popa
Denville - Cornelia Popa 86 of Denville passed away on July 27, 2019. She was born in Romania where she lived until several years ago when she moved to Parsippany and later to Denville in 2015. Cornelia was a homemaker and attended the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Randolph. She is survived by 2 daughters, Eugenia Doina Popa and Liliana Geogeta and husband Laurentiu Gheorghe Popa. Also 2 grandchildren Narcis Popa and Narcisa Jaczuk and a great granddaughter Savannah Jaczuk. Visitation will be held Tues. July 30th from 5-7 pm at the Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Rt. 10W Randolph. The funeral will take place on Wed. 10 am at the Holy Trinity Church in Randolph followed by an interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in E. Hanover. Donations may be made in her name to the Holy Trinity Church 120 Dover Chester Rd. Randolph NJ 0789 or to St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church 605 Washington Ave Manville NJ 08835.
Published in Daily Record on July 29, 2019