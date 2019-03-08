Services
Layton Funeral Home
475 Main St
Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 234-0766
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Layton Funeral Home
475 Main St
Bedminster, NJ 07921
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Layton Funeral Home
475 Main St
Bedminster, NJ 07921
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Bernardsville, NJ
Costantino Castrilli Obituary
Costantino Castrilli

Bernardsville - Costantino Castrilli, 90, of Bernardsville passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Holly Manor Care Center in Mendham.

He was born in Isernia, Italy on November 5, 1928, a son of the late Gaetano and Carmela Formichelli Castrilli. He immigrated to the United States in 1930 and had been a resident of Bernardsville for over 80 years.

He attended Seton Hall University and was a US Navy veteran of World War II having served from 1946 to 1948.

Mr. Castrilli was a pharmaceutical and sundry salesman employed by several companies including Weinberger and Company in Garfield for 20 years before retiring in 1990.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Bernardsville, was an avid golfer, belonged to a bowling league at one time, enjoyed gardening, and completed crossword puzzles in ink. He was a communicant of the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bernardsville.

He was predeceased by three brothers; Michael, Camillo, and Antonio Castrilli.

Mr. Castrilli is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor Cholewinski Castrilli; a son, Paul Castrilli and his companion, Donna Judd of Plymouth, MI; two daughters, Michelle Davis and her husband, Daniel, of Phillipsburg and Cheryl-Ann Crist and her husband, Brian, of Waterford, MI; a sister, Dolores Skillman of Bernardsville; 5 grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Hannah, Rachel and Natalie; and two great grandchildren, Adelyn and Noah.

Funeral gathering at Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster on Monday, March 11 at 9:00am followed by a mass at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Bernardsville. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Bernardsville First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 745, Bernardsville, NJ 07924.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 8, 2019
