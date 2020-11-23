Craig A. Mascenik
Byram - Craig Allan Mascenik, 29, passed away suddenly, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at his home in Byram, NJ.
Born in Ridgewood, NJ he had lived in the Parsippany/ Lake Hiawatha area for 20 years, and in Sparta before coming to Byram.
Craig was self employed, and had worked in landscaping, auto repair and most recently construction.
He was an avid Chargers and Rangers fan.
Survivors include his loving parents, Richard J. and Patricia A. (nee Leahy) Macenik; his beloved siblings, John Mascenik and his wife Michelle, Justin Mascenik and his companion, Samantha Hoffman, Colin Mascenik, and Chelsea Mascenik; his nephews and niece, Clyde, Maverick, and Elvira Mascenik; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday evening, Nov. 27, 6-9pm at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 28, 12:30pm at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Parsippany. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to The Sunrise House, 37 Sunset Inn Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848 (www.sunrisehouse.com
). for further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com
.