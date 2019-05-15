Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Ironia Fire House
Randolph, NJ
Craig T. Kerr Obituary
Craig T. Kerr

- - Craig T. Kerr 54 passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare, Wayne. He was born in Dover and has been a resident of Randolph for most of his life. Craig was a Delivery Driver for Fischer - Thompson Beverage Co. Flanders and he retired in 2017 after 35 years .

Craig was a past member of the Ironia Fire Dept. in Randolph, and he was an avid motorcycle rider and loved Country music.

He is survived by his father William and wife Barbara of Hackettstown, his mother Sylvia Sommerville of FL., his two brothers Alan of N.M, and Brian of CT., and his stepsister Mickey J. Murphy, N.Y.

Memorial Service Saturday, 11:00 AM, May 18, 2018 at Ironia Fire House, Randolph.

The Interment is Private.

All arrangements were made by Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

Donations in his memory maybe made to: Ironia Fire Dept. Co #4, 331 Dover Chester Road, Ironia NJ 07845.
Published in Daily Record on May 15, 2019
