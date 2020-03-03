Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Resources
More Obituaries for Cristina Roque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cristina Roque


1932 - 2020
Cristina Roque Obituary
Cristina Roque 87, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020, at Merry Heart Nursing Home, Succasunna. She was born December 5, 1932 in Cidra, Puerto Rico. She lived in Mine Hill for many years and previously in Dover.

Cristina worked in food service at Dover General Hospital prior to her retirement. She also worked at Zanelli's Luncheonette in Dover for many years. She was predeceased by her parents Altemeo Figureroa and Victoria Ramos; her husband of 45 years, Carmelo Roque, her sister Dominica and brothers Anastasio and Aguedo. She is survived by her brother Antonio Figueroa, her daughter, Yolanda Garie (husband John); Carlos Roque (wife Bonnie) and grandson John D. Garie (wife Sonia).

She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Cristina loved to garden, play bingo and visit the casinos.

Visitation 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

Funeral Service 10:00AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 also at the Funeral Home. Interment is at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
