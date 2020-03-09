Resources
Morristown - Curtis Gilbert Walker passed away on March 6th. He was born in Lyons, Georgia to the late Robert and Willie Walker. Curtis Walker leaves to cherish his memory his daughters Teresa and Whitney,his granddaughter Kendra Brown(Trevor), three great-grandsons,his love Sula Walker, his sisters Louise Jackson (James), Hazel Walker; and a host of family and friends. Services will be at Union Baptist Church 89 Spring St (Morristown) on March 11th. Visitation starts at 10am and the funeral will begin at 12pm. For further service information and to offer condolences, please go to www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
