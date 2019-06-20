Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St .Christopher's
Parsippany, NJ
San Francisco, CA - Cindy Wilson 49, formerly of Lake Hopatcong passed on Monday June 10* at her home. Cindy graduated from Chaffey College in California with an Associates Degree. Cindy was a Service Dog Trainer and an Aerobics Instructor for many years. Most recently, she was a Veterinarian Assistant. She loved animals and being outdoors particularly spending time near the water with her friends. Her fondest childhood memories are from Lake Hopatcong and Long Beach Island.

She is predeceased by her daughter Katelyn. Cindy is survived by her mother and step-father, Christine and Ray Heagele. Brother Allen, His Wife Mae, Niece Nicole, Nephew Dennis, Aunts: Marnie Lancette and Renee Crimmins and several cousins. Including extended family: Cole's and Smith's. She leaves behind a loving partner Michael and many close friends.

Visitation will be held at Par-Troy Funeral Home in Parsippany NJ on June 21, Friday 5-8PM and Church services at St .Christopher's in Parsippany on June 22, Saturday 9:30am.
Published in Daily Record on June 20, 2019
