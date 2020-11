Cyril E. BindasCyril E. Bindas, 92, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Care One at Morris in Parsippany. Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8th from 4 - 6 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 11 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 910 Birch St, Boonton, NJ 07005. Please visit www.normandean.com for his complete obituary.