Dale Jurkouich
Rockaway Twp. - Dale Jurkouich died on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown. He was 59. Born in Denville, he was a lifelong resident of Rockaway Twp.
Dale was a carpenter by trade, an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping and hunting.
He is survived by his mother, Rose Jurkouich; his daughter, Heather (David) Shaw; two grandchildren: Summer and David Shaw; two sisters Laurie (Michael) DeRoide and Shari (Ronnie) Anderson; and his best friend Harry Colclough.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, January 23 from 5:00 - 7:30 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A funeral service will conculde the gathering at 7:30PM at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020