Dale M. Jacobs
Dale M. Jacobs

Dale M. Jacobs, M.D. died on September 16, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He was a child, family, and adult psychiatrist since 1973 with offices in Summit and the Randolph/Denville area. He also provided neuropsychiatric evaluations for over forty school districts.

He was born in McKeesport, PA, a steel mill town, to Helen (Zell) and Harry Jacobs just four months after they arrived in America, having fled Czechoslovakia and the Nazis. After a few years of struggle, his father was able to purchase a small home over a corner grocery. Dale grew up in this multi-ethnic neighborhood being an excellent student and helping his father in the store.

He graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors from Washington and Jefferson College in 1962 and from the University of Michigan medical school in 1966, where he met his soulmate and wife of 55 years, Renee. After an internship in Denver, he spent one year in Child Psychiatry residency at Hawthorn Center, MI, then two years during the Vietnam war as a captain at a Strategic Air Command base in Chicopee Falls, MA and then finished his psychiatry training at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dale and Renee moved to Morristown in 1973. In addition to his private practice, he and Renee designed and built their dream house on five acres, raised Arabian horses and spent time taking their children to New York City to art galleries, museums, Philadelphia Orchestra concerts, A lvin Ailey, operas, Yankees, Knicks and Rangers games, Little Italy and the Second Avenue Deli. Together, they also wrote two books on parenting.

In 1976 they began a family tradition of summer trips to Montauk, Long Island, hoping to someday have a home there. In 1989, they made that dream come true. Both homes have been hubs for family gatherings. Dale valued family greatly and had a reputation for never missing a family event. He loved riding motorcycles and his Toro riding mower, reading, going for walks, and gardening. Most of all, he loved helping others.

Dale was predeceased by his parents and older sister, Annette Kurson. He is survived by his best friend, Renee (Gordon), their children Rebecca (William) Vickers, Joshua (Marcy) Jacobs, and Sarah (Jed) Bennett; six amazing grandchildren Elli, Jake, Abby, Sam, Daisy and Violet; sister Bonnie (Richard) Weiss, adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and patients.

A Memorial service will be held on Zoom and in person on Sunday, Oct. 25 at noon. For further information or to leave a message, visit the S.J. Priola Funeral Home at www.ParsippanyFuneral.com. Donations can be sent to the Community Food Bank or Market Street Mission.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
(973) 335-4700
