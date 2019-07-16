Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
10 Knoll Drive
Rockaway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Wolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Wolf Obituary
Dan Wolf

Randolph - Daniel Joseph Wolf passed away on July 9, 2019. He was 25 years young, and has left us broken hearted, but grateful for having had him bless our lives. He was our son, our brother, our grandson, our nephew, our cousin, our friend, our fighter, our famed artist and our talented musician. Danny struggled with opiate addiction on and off for years and unfortunately lost his battle. He will be in our hearts forever and we will never stop sharing his story.

Friends & relatives may visit on Thursday, July 18th from 12pm -2 pm and 4pm - 9pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Ave, Denville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Recovery Center of Morris County, P.O. Box 526, Flanders, NJ 07869. Also, we ask that you always be your best self, follow your dreams, and never be afraid to ask for help.

Church services will be Friday, July 19th at 11 am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 10 Knoll Drive, Rockaway, NJ. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial Park. For complete obituary and to share memories, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now