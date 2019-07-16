|
|
Dan Wolf
Randolph - Daniel Joseph Wolf passed away on July 9, 2019. He was 25 years young, and has left us broken hearted, but grateful for having had him bless our lives. He was our son, our brother, our grandson, our nephew, our cousin, our friend, our fighter, our famed artist and our talented musician. Danny struggled with opiate addiction on and off for years and unfortunately lost his battle. He will be in our hearts forever and we will never stop sharing his story.
Friends & relatives may visit on Thursday, July 18th from 12pm -2 pm and 4pm - 9pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Ave, Denville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Recovery Center of Morris County, P.O. Box 526, Flanders, NJ 07869. Also, we ask that you always be your best self, follow your dreams, and never be afraid to ask for help.
Church services will be Friday, July 19th at 11 am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 10 Knoll Drive, Rockaway, NJ. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial Park. For complete obituary and to share memories, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record on July 16, 2019