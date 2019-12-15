|
Daniel A. D'Andrea
Toms River - Daniel A. D'Andrea, age 91, of Toms River, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with his beloved family by his side. Mr. D'Andrea owned and operated a State Farm Insurance firm in Madison for many years prior to retiring. Prior to that he was a police officer with the Madison Police Department and a detective with the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday from 4PM to 8PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. Funeral services will begin on Thursday at 9AM at the funeral home, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For a complete obituary and further information, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019