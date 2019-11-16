|
|
Daniel F. Dacey, Sr.
Morristown - Daniel F. Dacey, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 at Morris Hills Center in Morristown. Memorial Service will be held at St. Mary's Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville on Sat., Nov. 30th, 2019, at 10 am. Memorial Donations are being accepted to the Foundation for Charcot-Marie-Tooth-Association at http://www.cmtausa.org/dacey. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019