Daniel Hrobak
Daniel Hrobak

Milford, PA - Daniel Hrobak, 67, of Milford, PA passed away on November 4, 2020 at Overlook Hospital, Summit, NJ. He worked as a Technician for Pike County Generator, Shohola, PA. Prior to his employment at Pike County Generator, he worked for the Dingman Township Municipal Department and was an excavator.

The son of the late Frank and Rachael (Niederle) Hrobak, he was born on April 3, 1953 in Morristown, NJ. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Hrobak.

Daniel leaves behind his children, Kim Hrobek Mooney and Lindsay McCullough.

Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-8 PM. Funeral services will follow 8 PM at the funeral home with Reverend Keith Raser officiating.

Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., PA.

Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
