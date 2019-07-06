|
|
Daniel John Petrie Sr.
Hackettstown - Daniel John Petrie Sr. of Hackettstown, formerly of Morristown, age 81, has passed away on June 29, 2019, at his home. He was the son of John and Gladys (nee Nethaway) Petrie of Morristown. Graduated from Chatham High School in 1955, he spent many years as a police officer in Morris Township and went on the serve as an armored car driver and guard for Wells Fargo Corporation. Daniel enjoyed the great outdoors and was an avid golfer and horse back rider. He loved to spend time hiking in the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area. He will be remembered for his friendly smile and his enthusiastically talkative nature.
Daniel is survived by three children, Daniel John Petrie Jr. of Morristown, Kevin Patrick Petrie of Aurora, Ohio and Karen Eileen Grobert of Tewksbury and five grandchildren, Kristina Margaret Petrie, Meghan Victoria Petrie, Sean Michael Petrie, Katherine Eileen Petrie and Julia Eileen Caldicott.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2-3 PM at the Maguire-Scala Memorial Home, 124 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. A Memorial service celebrating Daniel's life will immediately follow the visitation at 3:00 PM in the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Maguire-Scala Memorial Home, 124 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. To send an online condolence please visit www.maguire-scalamemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on July 6, 2019