|
|
Daniel Joseph Krok
Lopatcong Twp. - Krok, Daniel Joseph age 35 of Lopatcong Twp., NJ was received into the arms of the Lord Tuesday morning October 1, 2019 at the home of his parents following a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. Born in Boonton Twp., NJ he grew up in Wantage and has lived in Lopatcong since 2016.
A graduate of the High Point Regional High School class of 2002, Daniel was working in the Construction industry for National Floor Removal Co. Augusta, NJ. He was an avid Disc Golfer who enjoyed weight lifting and hiking, but most of all spending time with his loving family. A true NY Yankees and NY Giants fan, Daniel will be missed by his devoted family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved him.
Daniel was pre deceased by his maternal grandparents Andrew and Angelina (nee Mastroguilio) DeLio, his paternal grandparents John and Veronica (nee Jankowski) Krok as well as his Uncle Louis DeLio. Survivors include his beloved wife Elise P. Tooker, his parents Richard and Phyllis (nee DeLio) Krok; his brother John Andrew and his wife Christine; his aunts and uncles, Loretta and Adam Gragnani, Daniel and Debra DeLio, Edward and Karen Krok, Robert and Stacy Krok. Also surviving are his beloved nephew and God-son Adam John Krok, his niece Skylar Barreto, the Tooker Family, and his loving cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-6 PM in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Saint Monica's Roman Catholic Church #33 Unionville Ave. Sussex, NJ. Interment will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery #225 Ridgedale Ave. East Hanover, NJ. Online condolences www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2019