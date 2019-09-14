|
|
Daniel R. Coburn
- - The Honorable Daniel R. Coburn passed away on Sept. 11 ,2019 at Morristown Medical Center. He was 76.
Born in Montclair, NJ he was raised in East Orange before moving to Morristown many years ago.
Judge Coburn graduated from Rutgers University where he received his Bachelor's and J.D. degrees.
He worked as an attorney in Morristown before becoming a Superior Court Judge.
He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed playing softball for many years.
He is survived by one daughter Rachel Coburn, and one grandson Noah Coburn Broderick. He is slao survived by his close friend Andrew Emory.
Visitation will be held on Monday Sept. 16, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd., Mendham. Funeral service Monday 7pm in the funeral home. www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 14, 2019