Daniel Sackett
Rockaway - Daniel Sackett, 74, of Rockaway, passed away January 19th. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd at 12 noon at the J L Apter Memorial Chapels, 1 Baker Ave in Dover with interment at B'nai Abraham Memorial Park in Union.
Mr. Sackett was a Rockaway resident for more than 47 years. A Mechanical Engineer, he was a member of the team that created GPS and the lunar moon rover. A Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts troop leader, he was the head coach for soccer and baseball for all of his children. He was also a brother in the Sigma Kappa Tau fraternity in college.
Daniel loved taking his family on vacations and was so handy, that he built a second story deck on the family home.
Survivors include Lois, his wife of 52 years and children Craig (Laura) of Barnegat, Adam of Scotch Plains, Jonathan (Lori) of Rockaway and Rachel (Brandon) of Scottsdale, AZ. Additionally, he leaves his mother Virginia, brothers Nelson, Glenn, Brian, Terry, Mark and Jeffrey and sisters Sharon Conroy and Sandra Isabella. Grandchildren include Benjamin, Hayley, Aaron, Shaina, Matthew and Jennifer. He was predeceased by his father Nelson and sister Gail.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020