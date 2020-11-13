Dave Gillespie



Morris Plains - Dave Gillespie, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend passed away at his home in Morris Plains on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at the age of 60. He fought a valiant, 12-month battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.



Dave was born on February 4th, 1960 in Greenwich, CT. He was raised in Long Valley, NJ where he graduated from West Morris Central High School and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree from Ohio University.



Dave was married to Janine Gillespie (Farina) on June 15, 1996. They were married 24 years. It was a marriage where each felt deeply supported, understood and unconditionally loved. Soon after they welcomed two wonderful daughters, Brianna and Amanda. Dave's greatest achievement and joy was the beautiful family he and Janine created together. His love and spirit will surround and guide them every day forward. He was a devoted husband and a patient, loving father. Some of the greatest memories his wife and daughters will hold are the annual family summer vacations to Cape May, NJ.



Dave worked for FIS as the Head of Global Business Development. He truly enjoyed his job and his colleagues - so much so that he was eager to continue working even while going through treatments.



Dave was so passionate about his hobbies and interests. Sports were always a significant part of his life, as he was a devoted New York Yankees and LV Raiders fan. His best memories in life included coaching his daughters' youth sports teams, both in soccer and basketball.



Dave was also an avid music lover. He was the happiest while attending Bruce Springsteen concerts, growing his CD and vinyl collection, and playing music throughout the house on his beloved stereo.



Dave is survived by his wife, Janine; daughters, Brianna and Amanda; sister Evan Stratton and her husband, George; in-laws, Joe and Angela Farina; brother-in-law John Farina, and many other family members and friends.



Dave is preceded in death by his parents John and Elizabeth Gillespie.



Dave's passing has left a hole in the hearts of his family, friends and colleagues. The profound and unforgettable impact he had on his community will be honored in the spring, as we plan to hold a celebration of his life then due to current COVID-19 restrictions.



Dave will be lovingly remembered for his depth of character, humor, intellect and loving kind nature.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store