David A. Sylvester
Bernardsville - It is with great sadness to announce that Dave passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. A lifelong resident of the Bernardsville area, David "lived his life to the fullest". Dave was a graduate of BHS where he excelled in sports such as wresting and track. His circle of friends extended far and wide as did his warm personality—surely to make you smile. His love of nature and being active outdoors led him to be a landscaper for 40 years. David is survived by his beautiful daughter Jenna (16) and her mother, Amy Gargano. He adored Jenna and would be proud of her many talents and aspirations. One of David's favorite pastimes was cooking with Jenna and sharing food with friends. His devoted mother and stepfather, Joyce and Ed Forgione and siblings Sandy, Suzanne and Stephen will miss him dearly. David will also be remembered by Vito Sylvester and his son, Joseph and a large extended family. We would like to offer a special thanks to Aunt MaryAnn Neggers of Morristown, NJ for her unwavering support. The family would like to further acknowledge Andover Nursing Facility and Compassionate Care for attending to David's well being. Services will be private. All condolences have been sincerely appreciated. For further information, or to leave an online condolence message please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 10, 2019