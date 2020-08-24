1/
David D. Dohrman
David D. Dohrman

East Stroudsburg, PA - David D. Dohrman, 79, of East Stroudsburg, PA, died August 21, 2020.

Born in China, he was a son of the late Clarence and Annette (Ehrhardt).

He worked for North Jersey Developmental Center.

Survived by wife of 50 years, Roseann (DeLucia); children, David J. (Caroline) of Cresco, PA and Karen Mahn of East Stroudsburg, PA; grandchildren, Hunter, Tyler, Jesse, Nathanial and Sophia; best friend, Robert Sihlanick of Little Ferry; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a grandson, Tanner; and brothers, Thomas and James.

Private service at a later date. www.wmh clarkfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
