David D. Dohrman
East Stroudsburg, PA - David D. Dohrman, 79, of East Stroudsburg, PA, died August 21, 2020.
Born in China, he was a son of the late Clarence and Annette (Ehrhardt).
He worked for North Jersey Developmental Center.
Survived by wife of 50 years, Roseann (DeLucia); children, David J. (Caroline) of Cresco, PA and Karen Mahn of East Stroudsburg, PA; grandchildren, Hunter, Tyler, Jesse, Nathanial and Sophia; best friend, Robert Sihlanick of Little Ferry; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a grandson, Tanner; and brothers, Thomas and James.
Private service at a later date. www.wmh clarkfuneralhome.com
