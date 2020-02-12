|
David D. Riser, Jr.
Hopatcong - David D. Riser, Jr. died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home. He was 77.
Born in Passaic, he lived in Hopatcong.
David proudly served his country in the Army and was employed as a Route Salesman for Snyder Pretzels in Bergen and Sussex counties.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Riser; his brothers, Thomas Riser and his wife, Ellen and Henry Riser and his wife, Eileen; his children, Doreen Riser and her husband, Arthur Hautau, David Riser, Christopher Riser and his wife, Carmen and Victoria Riser; his grand children, Amelia, Odin, Thor, Clara and David.
The family will receive visitors at the Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Stanhope in Stanhope. The interment will follow at the Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020