David Edward Bostedo
Hopatcong - David Edward Bostedo, 87, of Hopatcong, passed away on Monday December 9, 2019 at Merry Heart Health Care Center, Succasunna.
David served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He went on to own his own carpentry business. David enjoyed woodworking, fishing, trips to Atlantic City and scratch offs. He loved the time he spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by five children David Bostedo, Jr. (Lisa), Kathleen Bostedo (Joanne), Karen Bostedo, Lori Bostedo (Chet Sieka) and LeeAnn Pellinger (Gregory); ten grandchildren Kristine Figueroa, Jessica Bostedo, Nicole Pellinger, Desiree Ahlers, Megan Skinner, Michele Pellinger, Gillian Pellinger, Michael Bostedo, James David Wilson and Cameron Wilson; six great-grandchildren Selena Figueroa, Jacob Figueroa, Alexander Vazquez, Khloe Skinner, Benjamin Ahlers and Keaton Skinner; sister Mable Counterman and grandpups Dutchie "Ugly" Skinner, Copper "Buddy" Ahlers and Belle "Big Ears" Turnage. He is predeceased by his wife AnnaRae in 2010; son Michael S. Bostedo; grandson Gregory Pellinger and siblings Harriet Bostedo and Arthur Bostedo.
Visitation Friday, December 13, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Graveside Service Saturday, December 14, 2019, 10:30AM at Stanhope Union Cemetery, Stanhope.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019