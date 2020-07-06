David Eldon Drymon
(1944-2020)
David Eldon Drymon, passed away at his home on July 3, 2020, at the age of 75, surrounded by his loving family.
David was born in Dover, NJ, on November 30, 1944 to Eldon and Virginia Dare Drymon. He spent the summers of his childhood on his grandfather, Squire Headlys', farm in Milton, NJ. He loved wrestling, hunting, playing pool, and fishing. He graduated Dover High School in 1962, and went on to graduate Tusculum College of Tennessee, four years later. He served in the army between 1967 and 1970, earning the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
He married Madeline Licciardiello, and together they settled in Lake Shawnee with their two children.
David found his life's work as a federal agent, working for the IRS. As an expert in money laundering, he worked cases involving both organized crime and narcotics. The work he did contributed to some of the largest drug busts within New Jersey at the time.
As a member of the Picatinny Arsenal Golf Club, David was a passionate golfer. He was also a life long artist and talented painter. His style of painting was most influenced by Edward Hopper, a painter of the Ashcan School movement. His home is filled with his paintings of New Jersey landscape, family homes, and family members. Other things he enjoyed included bird watching, reading, crossword puzzles, and going to the movies.
The thing that David loved most was spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Madeline and his brother Clinton Headley Drymon. He is survived by his children, Derek Drymon and Jennifer Ayers, his daughter in law Nancy Moscatiello, his son in law Timothy Ayers, his grandchildren Vera Drymon, Hazel Drymon, and Jackson Ayers, his sisters Mary DeRose and Clarissa Shipowick, his sister-in-laws Franciska Drymon, Frances Licciardiello, and Elizabeth Thornstenson, his brother-in-law Constantino Licciardello, his nieces Zillah Salmon, Heather Cimino, and Sarah Drymon, and many other nieces and nephews.
The generosity and support David provided his family was endless. He was a man of few words, but he had a calming presence that you could always count on. He never met an ice cream cone he didn't eat, or a movie he wouldn't watch. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of his life will be announced by his family at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local food bank or to the Humane Society of the United States, in David's name.
All services are under the direction of the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing, NJ. For further information or to share a fond memory of David please visit www.leberlakeside.com
.