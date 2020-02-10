|
David G. Palanchi
David G. Palanchi 61 passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
David was born on January 22, 1959, in Denville, New Jersey. He is survived by his parents Michael and Irene. His wife of 33 years Liz. His children Danny, Justin (Hannah) and Heather and their significant others Katie and Dan. His granddaughter Grace. He also leaves behind his brothers Philip ( Miriam) and Michael (Barbara), and many nieces and nephews. David also leaves behind his beloved dog Riley.
He was a veteran of the US Navy and was a long time, hard-working employee of the New Jersey Transit. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the Yankees and the Giants and watching his favorite movie The Parent Trap. He also loved spending time with his family. He had a knack for making people laugh. David will be truly missed by all that knew him.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Hope Church 658 Millbrook Ave, Randolph NJ 07869.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020