Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
Palms West Presbyterian Church
Loxahatchee,, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Herzog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David George Herzog

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David George Herzog Obituary
David George Herzog

Originally from Parsippany - David George Herzog 43, passed away on 09/02/19 after losing a lifelong battle with addiction issues.

Memorial service on 10/12/19 at Palms West Presbyterian Church, Loxahatchee, FL.

David is survived by his mother Margaret Herzog; sisters Elizabeth Tobias and Linda Musgrove and was preceded in death by his father George Herzog.

Photos/Memories of David will be shared at his memorial. To submit send to Linda at [email protected]
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.