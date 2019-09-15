|
|
David George Herzog
Originally from Parsippany - David George Herzog 43, passed away on 09/02/19 after losing a lifelong battle with addiction issues.
Memorial service on 10/12/19 at Palms West Presbyterian Church, Loxahatchee, FL.
David is survived by his mother Margaret Herzog; sisters Elizabeth Tobias and Linda Musgrove and was preceded in death by his father George Herzog.
Photos/Memories of David will be shared at his memorial. To submit send to Linda at [email protected]
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 15, 2019