Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
VFW
750 State Rt 10
Whippany, NJ
David John Strunck


1954 - 2019
Whippany - David John Strunck, of Whippany, New Jersey, born September 29, 1954, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He is survived by George and Lori Strunck, Gaye Woodyard, Richard and Kim Strunck, Robert and Tracey Strunck, John Strunck, Patricia Kester and Jessica and Joe Bastardi. He is also survived by fifteen nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Jessie Strunck, residents of Whippany for many years, who he fondly referred to as "Womey" and "Pops".

David was an outstanding multisport athlete at Whippany Park High School, excelling in football, wrestling and baseball. His athletic accomplishments were some of the proudest moments of his life. He will be remembered for his stellar wrestling career, representing the high school for the first time in the State Championship and for being selected as All State Group 2 for baseball. David was an avid sports fan, rooting especially for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco Giants. He enjoyed socializing with family and friends, fishing and the outdoors. He was a member of the NYC Sheet Metal Workers Local 28.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" at the VFW 750 State Rt 10, Whippany, NJ 07981 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 5-8pm. Donations in David's honor can be made to the online as a memorial to David, or to Haven Manor Healthcare Center 1440 Gateway Boulevard, Far Rockaway, NY 11691, Attention: Angela Green in Memory of David Strunck.
Published in Daily Record from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
