David L. Campbell
Jefferson Twp. - David L Campbell, 72, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Bennington Vermont hospital.
Born to the late Linwood Campbell & Elizabeth (nee Dwyer) & raised in Newton, NJ. Graduate of Newton HS and Ottawa University, KS and earned Master's Degrees from Jersey City State and Seton Hall.
He lived in the Lake Forest section of Lake Hopatcong. An educator for 32.5 years at Jefferson Twp. schools, serving as union president, active football official for 40 years and volunteered with multiple sport and recreation programs. He spent the last 18 years as a ski instructor for Stratton Mountain Ski School.
Beloved husband for 48 years to his loving wife and the love of his life, Barbara Jean (nee Cammon). Cherished Father to 2 sons; Brad and wife Cristin; Bryan and wife Dina. He is loved by his grandchildren KerriAnn, Andrew, Shane and Gannon. He is also survived by his siblings; Jack and wife Jackie & Lynn and husband Ed.
Visitation will be held 1-4 pm on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 10am on Monday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 204 Espanong Road, Lake Hopatcong, 07849. Private entombment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the JTEA Philanthropic fund. This fund provides scholarships to JTHS seniors and children of members of David's former Union, the Jefferson Education Association. Donations can be mailed to JTEA c/o Lou Migliacci, 700 Route 15 South, PO BOX 515, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 14, 2019