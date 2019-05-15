|
|
David Lester Bittner
Bridgewater - David Lester Bittner, 64, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 from pancreatic cancer.
Dave grew up in Florham Park and is preceded in death by his father, Harry Lloyd Bittner. He is survived by the love of his life, Kathryn Schlesinger, and her daughter, Julie Schlesinger, whom he loved deeply; his mother, Irene Bittner of Newtown, PA; brother Bob of Lake Hopatcong; sister Susan Sampson also of Newtown; sister Wendy Ward (George) of Philadelphia; five nieces, one nephew and dozens of devoted friends and relatives.
Dave dearly loved Florham Park and Hanover Park High School, where he developed friendships that lasted his lifetime. He was a kind-hearted man of many talents. He attended Kean College and worked in sales for most of his adult life, most notably at Stewart Warner Alemite Corporation. Dave had an innate ability for carpentry and home improvement work, and in the 1990's he built a house with his beloved brother Bob on Lake Hopatcong, where Bob continues to live to this day.
He loved the outdoors and biking and hiking with Kathryn, Julie and their many friends. He had a passion for photography and travel, and loved sharing photos of his trips to Alaska, Iceland, Hawaii, national parks and many other places. Of all his travels, however, his favorite place on earth to visit was the family farm in Sabillasville, MD, where he spent idyllic childhood summer vacations with cherished relatives.
He will be forever missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life is being planned for mid-June. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the non-profit corporation, A Love For Life, which raises funds for cutting-edge pancreatic cancer research in partnership with the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania at www.aloveforlife.us, or A Love For Life, 117 N. Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Daily Record on May 15, 2019