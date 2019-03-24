|
David N. Wright
Kenvil - David N. Wright, 93 of Kenvil, died March 21, 2019 after a short illness. Dave worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and retired in 1987 after 32 years.
Dave was a member of Acacia Lodge #20, Dover. He served as Worshipful Master, 1965. He also served as secretary and treasurer during his many years of membership. Dave was a past Grand Lodge Officer, serving as Grand Pursuivant, and was also a 50-year member of Pearl Chapter, Past Worthy Patron, Order of Eastern Star.
Dave was predeceased by his wife Marge. He is survived by his daughter Teresa Buchholz, (Ken), his close friends who provided comfort and care, Muriel and Gail Trevena, Raymond and Lisa Greene and Sean Hagen.
Funeral Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). A Memorial Service will be held at Acacia Lodge #20, 20 Thompson Ave, Dover, Saturday, 4:00 - 8:00 PM on April 13, 2019, Dinner and refreshments following services.
Donations in his honor may be made to: Acacia Lodge Charity Account.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2019