Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
David R. Landreth Obituary
David R. Landreth

Jefferson Twp. - David R. Landreth passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was 77 years of age.

David was born in New York City and lived in Rutherford before settling in the Lake Hopatcong section of Jefferson Twp in 1972.

He was a US Army Vietnam veteran.

Mr. Landreth was a warehouse manager for Abbott Labs of Jersey City for many years and later worked for NJ Transit as a supply manager, retiring in 2009.

He was a former member of the Rutherford HS State Soccer Champions, the Aztec Car Club of Rutherford. He was the 1st president of the Jefferson Twp. Rescue Squad Auxiliary and also a member of the Jefferson Twp. Republican County Committee. He was a talented woodworker an avid bowler and golfer.

Predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Bonnie (née Blanchard).

Survived by his Son David J. of Lake Hopatcong. Brother Charles and his wife Yvonne of Alpharetta, GA. Sister Janese Pelissier of Shark River Hills, NJ. Nephew Louis Pelissier and wife Jennifer. Grand Nephews: Cameron & Evan Pelissier.

Visitation will be held 12 - 2pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory to the Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO BOX 300, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 18, 2019
