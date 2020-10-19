David Richard Klezer
Mendham Township - David Richard Klezer, 82, a longtime Mendham Township resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center.
David was born in Summit, NJ on April 18, 1938 to the late Valentine and Eleanor Klezer. He was raised in Westfield, NJ. He graduated from Westfield High School, working after school every day at the Tudor Hardware Store.
David was Director of Computer Applications at Beneficial Financial Corporation in Peapack, NJ , when he married his beloved wife, Annette, on April 2, 1993 . David was a craftsman and outdoorsman; he loved working in his garden, the pool, and entertained the neighbors chasing geese from his pond with his remote control swamp-boat.
His family lovingly remembers him as a happy man with a wonderful smile and an infectious laugh. He doted on his children and especially his 9 grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brother Stephen and his sister Mary. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Annette Caputo; three sons Marc and his wife Tara, David Jr., and Ben Caputo and his wife Stephanie, and his two daughters Katherine Zaccogna and husband Joseph, and daughter Gina Gambino and husband Ian Smith ; sister Eleanor Lawler; his nine cherished grandchildren Nicole, Cheryl, Marcus, Ethan, Melissa, Mason, Joseph, Carmelina and Ryan; and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation to celebrate David's life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00pm at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Parish, 4 Convent Road, Morristown. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.
** Visitors to the funeral home are asked to wear masks and practice proper social distancing. In order to maintain a safe number of people in the funeral home, we kindly and respectfully ask that after paying your respects you give others the same opportunity buy making your visit brief.
Charitable contributions in David's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For notes of condolence to the family, please see www.madisonmemorialhome.com
.