David Shafer
Lancaster, PA - David Ellsworth Shafer, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on June 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Miriam A. (Stokes) Shafer. Born in Madison, NJ, he was the son of the late Burton S. and Rotha (Thomas) Shafer. His late siblings include, Burt Shafer, Jack Shafer, Doris Coddington, and William Dale. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. David spent much of his career with Warner Lambert as a shipping supervisor and in his later years was a handyman for Kelly Cadillac. In his spare time, he enjoyed photography, classic cars, gardening, ushering at church and spending time with his adoring grandchildren. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and also volunteered for LGH Health Campus Surgical Center. David is survived by a son, David Michael Shafer (husband of Lynn) of Lancaster, and two daughters, Jacqueline E. Shafer of Lancaster and Michele M. Koser (wife of Ryan) of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Alison Shafer, Kelly Garber (wife of Jeremy), Cullen and Makayla Koser; and a great-granddaughter Kennedy Garber. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave. Lancaster PA 17601. A viewing will be held on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Fairmount Cemetery in Phillipsburg, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Masonic Village Hospice (98 Masonic Dr Suite 101 Elizabethtown, PA 17022) who provided much peace and comfort to David and his family in the final days. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com
