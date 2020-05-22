Services
Randolph - Dawn Simko (Tickey), 61, of Randolph, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with her son Matthew by her side. Dawn was born in Paterson and was a resident of Woodland Park prior to moving to Randolph in 1983.

Dawn previously worked at ITT and Ionbond. Dawn was endlessly dedicated to her family and friends and loved to garden and travel.

Dawn is survived by her parents, Alex and Joan Tickey; sister Darlene Van Der Zyde, brother-in-law John, and nieces Gabrielle and Jessica; son Matthew, daughter-in-law Katherine, and Swayze; son Ryan, daughter-in-law Theresa, and grandsons, Noah, Alexander and Elijah. She is predeceased by her husband, Michael.

Visitation will be limited to immediate family only. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

All Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020
