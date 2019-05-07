|
|
Deborah Katherine Dill
Dover - Deborah Katherine Dill, 73, of Dover, NJ, passed away with her beloved husband and brother at her side, on May 3, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center, NJ. Debbie was the loving wife of Anthony Zampino, Jr. for 44 years. She leaves behind her brother, James Dill and his late wife, Margaret F. Dill. She is also survived by her niece, Emily Dill, Emily's husband, Matt Noble, and their children, Elise and Griffin Noble, as well as many treasured extended family members across North America.
Born at Beaver Lake, NJ on March 1, 1946, Debbie is the daughter of the late Margaret C. Dill and Allan F. Dill. She graduated from Goucher College, in Baltimore, MD in 1968 with a B.A. in Art History. She also took a variety of classes later in life, including classes in art, horticulture, and flower arranging. Multi-talented, Debbie worked as, among other things, an executive secretary, a greenhouse horticulturalist, and a volunteer teacher of English as a second language.
One of Debbie's greatest sources of pride and enjoyment was her role as a foster parent, along with her husband Tony, to three wonderful women. Debbie's time with Nicole Saganice of London, Melissa Young of New Jersey, and Susan Jernsted of Arizona was a brilliant and enriching part of her life.
Debbie will be missed as a fantastic connector and communicator. She maintained a vast network of family and friends, writing frequent letters and emails, and never missing an occasion worthy of a greeting card. Debbie loved reading poetry and fiction. She appreciated all kinds of art, and was herself an artist, creating beautiful oil and watercolor paintings. An avid gardener, she could identify nearly every flower and plant native to the Northeast. Debbie was a wonderful cook and amassed and mastered a large and eclectic recipe collection. A music enthusiast, she attended many festivals and concerts with Tony, enjoyed folk and traditional music, and had an absolutely amazing memory for song lyrics. Debbie loved animals, especially her beloved dogs, Wimpy, Arlo, Georgia, and Molly. And Debbie adored Beaver Lake, NJ, where many of her life's passions came together at the family cottage.
A memorial visitation for Debbie will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Tuttle Funeral Home at 272 Highway 10, Randolph, NJ 07869 (www.tuttlefh.com).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Deborah K. Dill to the Ulysses Philomathic Library of Trumansburg, NY (trumansburglibrary.org or PO Box 655, Trumansburg, NY 14886).
Published in Daily Record on May 7, 2019