Denville - With heavy hearts we share the passing of Deborah Lee Ranft Kenny. Her beautiful smile brightened our lives for 55 years. She leaves joyful memories to her husband William Kenny, her son Will Kenny and so many more dear relatives, friends and customers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14th at 10 am at St. Mary's Church. To all who loved her and whom she loved, visiting hours will be on Monday, January 13th from 5-8 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, Denville. Donations in her name may be made to the good work of the Joey Bella Memorial Fund, 15 Myers Ave., Denville NJ 07834. For complete obituary and to share memories with her family, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
