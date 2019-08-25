|
|
Debra J. Meister
Stillwater Twp - Debra J. Meister age 63 of Stillwater Twp., NJ passed away Sunday August 18, 2019 at Saint Barnabas Medical Center Livingston, NJ following a long illness. Born in Paterson, she had lived many years in Newton and Lake Lenape before moving to Stillwater thirty years ago. Daughter of the late Howard Leeth and Vandalia (nee Worman) Galler, Debra was a graduate of the High Point Regional High School Class of 1974. She later graduated from Upsala College earning her Bachelor's Degree.
Debra enjoyed a forty two year career in banking and for the last eleven years as Vice President/Store Manager with TD Bank. A member of the Banking Association as well as the Professional Women in Banking Association, Debra was passionate for volunteering and giving to others. Mrs. Meister had served as a member of the Memorial Board with the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice as well as a Newton Medical Center Advisory Board. She would give her time to Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, Morris County Habitat for Humanity, Hampton Twp. Rotary Club, and St. Jude's Children's Hospital, and Make a Wish Foundation and many others.
An avid gardener and cook, Mrs. Meister was predeceased in life by a sister Joanne Hemming, her maternal grandparents Bo Bertil and Josephine C. (Anderson) Taube. She is survived by her husband of thirty five years Donald Meister, her sisters Catherine and her husband Timothy McMickle of Milford, PA, Patricia Galler and Robyn Galler both of Phillipsburg, NJ as well as her sister in law Jean Pierson and her husband Bill, her brother-in-law Robert Meister and her two nieces, two nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Debra will also be missed by her beautiful Golden Retriever Bailey who loved her unconditionally.
Private Graveside Memorial Services were held at the Sparta Presbyterian-Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorials in Debra's memory may be made to the www.karenannquinlanhospice.org Online condolences through :
www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 25, 2019