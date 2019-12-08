|
|
Delores Elaine Cooke
Morristown - Delores Elaine Cooke of Morristown passed away December 4th at the Morristown Medical Center. She was born in Camden, S.C. on November 11, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Ivery Sr. and Mildred (Mills) Keys. Mrs. Cooke was the widow of John Allen Cooke. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Morristown, NJ. She was a homemaker. Survivors include her daughter, Jeanine Cooke of Pompton Lakes NJ, her sister Keather Coston and her husband Rowe of Union, NJ and her brother, Ivery Keys Jr. of Morristown. On Wednesday, December 11th services will be held at Union Baptist Church 89 Spring St. Morristown. Visitation will be at 10AM and the funeral begins at 11AM. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery(Morristown). Condolences can be offered online at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019