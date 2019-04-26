|
Delores Faye Marelli
Mendham - Delores Faye Marelli passed away suddenly on April 23, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. She was 87.
Born in Wyandotte, MI she lived in Peapack before moving to Mendham in 1959.
She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church in Mendham.
Her family will remember her as a loving wife mother and grandmother who always put her family first.
She was predeceased by her husband Vincent Sr. in 2016, her brother Walter Toomer, Jr., and her sister in law Judith Stackhouse.
She is survived by two sons Vincent A. Jr. of Mendham and Michael (Kathy) of Marshalls Creek, three daughters; Paula Jones (John) Long Valley, Mary Marelli of Randolph, and Lori Peirano (Steve) of Washington, one brother in law Albert Marelli, Jr. of Bernardsville, and her sister in law Joyce Marelli of Chester. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 from 2-6pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd., Mendham. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30am at St. Joseph Church Mendham. Interment Hilltop Cemetery, Mendham. For those desiring, donations to the , in her memory, would be appreciated. www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 26, 2019