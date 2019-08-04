|
|
Delores Grimes
formerly of Boonton - Delores Grimes passed away peacefully July 9, 2019 in Oro Valley AZ at the age of 95. She was laid to rest with her husband at National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. She will always be remembered in Boonton as the crossing guard police lady guiding children safely across Highland Ave., N. Main and W. Main streets on their way to and from school.
Delores and her husband Bill retired to AZ in the '70's where they thoroughly enjoyed the Southwest lifestyle.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Grimes, a former Boonton Police Sgt. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Larraine Grimes Brinley; her son, William Grimes; nieces; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 4, 2019