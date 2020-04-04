|
Delores Hubbard
Morristown - Delores Hubbard passed away on April 1st. Born April 1,1932 in Preston(Caroline County,Eastern Shore)Maryland. Attended elementary school in Preston, Maryland. Graduated from Robert R. Moton High School in Easton,Maryland. Attended Cortez W. Peters Business School in Baltimore, Maryland. During summer breaks she vacationed in New York where she lived for 6 months before finding work in New Jersey in 1950. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital for over 30 years before retiring in 1998. After retiring from Greystone she began working at Walmart where she remained for 6 years. During those years she lived in Morristown, New Jersey for over 60 years. She was member of Union Baptist Church in Morristown, New Jersey. In addition to being a member of Union Baptist she was also a member of the Longevity Club of Greystone.She leaves a son Frank D.Hubbard (Morristown, N.J.),sister Gloria Wimberly(Herschel) Easton, Maryland),grandsons Courtney Bryan Beidleman (Antionette) Sterling, NewYork and Shaun Elliott Beidleman (Sheila) Hannibal, New York.Great grandson Courtney Bryan Beidleman Jr. Washington D.C. and a aunt Anna l. Jones Philadelphia,P.A.,Gertrude Henderson (Scotch Plains , N.J. (lifelong friend and " sister " and good friend Betty Harris, Randolph,N.J. Predeceased by Audrey Copper(mother),James E. Hubbard (brother) and Denise L. Hubbard (daughter). Services are private. Online condolences can be made at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020