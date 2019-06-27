|
Dennis Jones
Titusville, FL - Dennis Jones, formerly of Lake Hiawatha, NJ, beloved husband of Sally, devoted father of Forest, loving father-in law of Lori, adored "Gramps" of Lucas, Liliana and Lia, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at the age of 63. Born in New York, NY, he grew up on Long Island before joining the Navy where he served as a Hospital Corpsman for 20 years. After his retirement from the military he worked in the automotive industry for another 20 years before retiring to Florida. There he served his community as Chaplain of the American Legion Post 1, and as a member of the North Brevard Honor Guard, as well as volunteering at Parrish Medical Center, first in the surgical waiting room and then going on to become the President of the Auxiliary Volunteers.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:00am at St. Clement Pope & Martyr Roman Catholic Church, 154 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Rockaway Township, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC
Published in Daily Record on June 27, 2019