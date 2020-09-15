1/1
Dennis L. Paulison
Dennis L. Paulison

Morris Plains - September 18, 1941 - September 13, 2020

Dennis L. Paulison, 78, of Morris Plains, N.J. passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in his home.

Born in Patterson, N.J. Dennis graduated from Lakeland (Wanaque, N.J.) High School in 1959. Dennis served in the United States Army and supported his country in the Vietnam War - where he achieved the rank of Corporal / Specialist 4 and was awarded medals for his marksmanship and good conduct.

Dennis was gifted in his ability to work with children. For thirteen years Dennis coached in the Twin Town Tigers midget football program and also coached in the Morris Plains Little League baseball program.

Dennis was a devout Roman Catholic and active in St. Virgil's Parish as a Eucharist Minister and member of the Knights of Columbus.

Dennis was a loyal New York Giants, New York Yankees, and Notre Dame fan, but his greatest love was his family.

Dennis was the husband of Rosemary who he loved in marriage for the past 54 years. Dennis was a devoted father to his three children: Christopher (wife Christeen) of Edina, Minnesota; Tara Torkos (husband Scott) of Denville N.J., and Brian (Ann, fiancée) of Totowa, N.J. Dennis was so proud of his eight grandchildren: Andrew, Sam, Mary Kathleen, Annie, Molly, and Michael Paulison; Zachary and Meghan Torkos. Dennis is also survived by his sisters Dianne Halback and Shirley Paulison and sister-in-law Beverly Glanville Morgan.

The visitation for Dennis is Friday, September 18, 2020, from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Virgil's Church, 250 Speedwell Ave, Morris Plains, NJ 07950, followed by the interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, 61 Whippany Road, Morristown NJ 07960.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
