Dennis M. Paradise
Point Pleasant - Dennis M. Paradise, age 66 of Point Pleasant, died Wednesday, April 29th 2020, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township. Dennis was born in Duluth, Mn. He lived many years in Hopatcong and more recently in Phillipsburg, NJ before moving to Point Pleasant in 2017. Dennis was a computer programmer and finished his career at Bed, Bath and Beyond in Edison.
Dennis was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Succasunna, NJ, where he led the music for the contemporary services, served on the board and in many other capacities. He was an avid sailor and a very important part in organizing and running Your Grandmother's Cupboard in northern New Jersey . Dennis was an excellent guitar player, singer and songwriter who had several bands including Plus One and Destination Home. He founded and ran Spirit Mouth Cafe in support of indie musicians.
He was pre-deceased by his father Clark Paradise in 2019.
Surviving are his devoted wife Robin O'Reilly Paradise, his mother Jean Paradise of Point Pleasant, his loving daughter, Michelle Kane and her husband, Ryan, of West Milford, as well as his stepchildren, Genevieve Atwood and her husband Brendan of VT and Paraic O'Reilly of Phillipsburg, NJ. and his pride and joy, grandsons, Dylan and Caden. In addition his sister, Jeannette Schlapfer and her husband Charles of Point Pleasant and two brothers. Allan Paradise and his wife Gail of Wharton, NJ and William Paradise and his wife Ingrid of MD and eight nieces and nephews. Dennis also leaves behind his favorite mother in law, Gloria Aylesworth, his brothers in law Harold and wife Noemi and James and wife Evy, all of MN.
Dennis touched the lives of everyone he encountered and has left the world a better place. Fair winds and following seas to a truly incredible man.
Memorial gifts can be made to Destiny's Bridge, htp//www.destinysbridge.org, Your Grandmother's Cupboard, htp//www.ygcnj.org, or Skylands Songwriter's Guild, htp//www.skylandssongwriters.org.
All services were held privately. Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy 88, Brick is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Record from May 3 to May 4, 2020