Deolinda "Linda" Miller,
Parsippany - Deolinda "Linda" Miller, 80, of Parsippany, New Jersey passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Arden Courts, Whippany, NJ.
Linda was born on October 29, 1939 in Providence, Rhode Island. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Mary (nee Costa) Sousa.
She was a graduate of Grace Downs Airline and Business School in New York and magna cum laude from Morris County Community College with an Associate Degree in Arts. Fluent in Portuguese she joined Pan American World Airways as a Stewardess based in New York and traveled to cities served by PanAM in Europe, the middle East, east Asia and Africa. Her favorite destinations were Lisbon, Rome, Beirut and Istanbul. Before joining PanAm she had worked on the foreign desk of the Chemical bank in the United Nations in NY and for Eastern Airlines.
Linda was a member of World Wings International and a past Republican committee woman where she took an interest in local politics.
Linda is survived by her husband of 58 years, George J. Miller. She was the loving mother of Janise and Jeanine and supportive grandmother to Teddy, Annamarie and Patrick.
A private visitation will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Road, Whippany, NJ 07981. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07962. Due to the recent COVID-19 quarantine, memorial arrangements will be made at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020