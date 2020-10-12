1/1
Diana Peer
Diana Peer

Montville - Diana Peer, 76, of Montville passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Diana was born in 1944 in Morristown, NJ to the late Alfred and Madeline (Ervey) Greik of Montville. She was a Boonton High School graduate, Class of 1962.

Diana was a clerk for BASF in Morris Plains and also for the Township of Montville. She was the first President of the Towaco Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Diana was an elder and deacon at the Montville Reformed Church. She loved gospel music, particularly by Elvis Presley.

Diana is survived by her beloved husband, Robert H. Peer; her cherished sons and their wives, Robert R. & Sally Peer and Mark E. & Kristy Peer; her precious grandchildren, Tori, Taylor, Hayley, Kara and Hunter; her brother, Alfred Greik; her nieces, Kimberly and Kelly; also many other nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15 th from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, Boonton. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 16 th at 10:30 am in the Montville Reformed Church, Montville, NJ. Interment will follow next door in the Church Cemetery.

Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to give a condolence or share a memory of Diana with the family. Flowers will be accepted, however, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
